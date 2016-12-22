Buy Photos
Dangers of online sexual blackmail

Hampshire Constabulary is warning the public about criminals who lure people into performing filmed sexual acts online before demanding money to prevent the footage being broadcast over the internet.

Commendation for two police officers who snared texting killer driver
Two police officers whose detective work helped put killer driver Christopher Gard behind bars recei...
Sobering presentation on effects of diabetes
The grim reality of Type 2 diabetes was spelt out to a packed audience at Alton Health Centre.

Woodsman takes natural history group on a walk across the commons
Local award-winning woodsman, bodger and scythesman Mark Allery led 22 members of Haslemere Natural ...
Car boot cash buys toys
A boy with cancer has bought toys and games for the hospital which is helping him.

Twel...

Get ready to recycle this Christmas, urges Waverley
Waverley Borough Council is asking residents to get into the Christmas recycling spirit by giving th...
New roller for cricket club

Steep Cricket Club can finally buy a new roller thanks to a grant of more than £2,000 by East Hampshire District Council.

Goalball goes from strength to strength
Surrey Goalball Club is on the lookout for new players after the sport recieved a £1.3m funding boos...
Football results
Petersfield Town lost 6-0 at home to Beaconsfield SYCOB (Losasso 40, Minhas 52, Maw 56, 69, 82, Bunt...
New manager at Godalming Town
Godalming Town have appointed Dan Turkington - formerly at Camberley Town - as their new first team ...
Farnham in 12-try romp over Millbrook
Farnham romped home with a 76-24 win over a plucky Millbrook, brightening a foggy, dark December aft...
Sign up for the FA People’s Cup
The FA People’s Cup – a nationwide five-a-side competition run in partnership with BBC Get Inspired ...